Woman suffers life-threatening injuries after being hit by 2 cars during pileup

A 66-year-old woman from Eagan suffered life-threatening injuries during a four-car pileup just after 8:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, according to an incident report by Minnesota State Patrol.

The report states that two cars hit the woman on northbound Highway 77 in Eagan.

The woman was driving a 2011 Buick LaCrosse north on Highway 77 over Interstate 35E when the vehicle and a Nissan Rogue crashed into each other and moved to the left side of the highway. The woman then got out of her car.

A Chevrolet Silverado then lost control and rear-ended the Buick into the Nissan Rogue. The woman was hit by both cars, State Patrol said.

A Mazda CX-5 then rear-ended the Silverado.

The woman was brought to Regions Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A passenger in the Chevy Silverado suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was the only other person who was injured in the pileup.

The road conditions were snowy and icy. Alcohol is not suspected to be a factor in the crash.