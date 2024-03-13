Woman shot multiple times in St. Paul, suspect arrested

A suspect was arrested after shooting a woman multiple times in St. Paul on Tuesday night.

According to St. Paul police, officers were called to 5th Street East and Cedar Street on report of a shooting just before 7 p.m. On scene, they found a woman in her mid-20s with multiple gunshot injuries to her back and leg.

She was brought to Regions Hospital where she is in stable condition, according to authorities.

St. Paul officers were told by Metro Transit officers that the shooting suspect was a man who boarded a bus downtown and left the area. The bus was stopped near Snelling Avenue South and Grand Avenue by Metro Transit and St. Paul officers.

When police tried to arrest the man, he ran from officers but was arrested after a short foot chase. Officials note that a handgun was found where the man was arrested.

Police say it is anticipated he will be booked into Ramsey County Jail on suspicion of aggravated assault.

Investigators believe a dispute about money led up to the shooting.

The case is still under investigation.