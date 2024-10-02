Woman shot in leg in St. Paul shooting

A woman is being treated for a gunshot wound following a shooting in St. Paul’s Dayton Bluff neighborhood late Tuesday night.

According to the St. Paul Police Department, officers learned a potential shooting had happened around 10:15 p.m. near the intersection of Fourth and Commerical streets.

When they arrived, officers found a woman who had been shot in her leg. She was taken to the hospital, where she is expected to survive.

The police department said officers are still looking for the suspect. No word on what led up to the incident.