A woman was seriously injured in a shooting Saturday afternoon on the 1900 block of Stevens Ave. S., Minneapolis police said.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting around 12:30 p.m. and found a woman with potentially life-threatening injuries. The woman was brought to the hospital by EMS, police said.

Forensic scientists from MPD processed the scene for evidence.

No arrests have been made.

MPD is investigating the shooting.