Woman seriously injured after being hit by 2 cars in Minneapolis

A woman is suffering from serious injuries after being hit by two vehicles Tuesday night in Minneapolis.

Minneapolis police say that at around 6:26 p.m., officers responded to Fifth Street South and Fourth Avenue South for a 56-year-old woman who was hit by a vehicle. She was brought to the hospital with possible life-threatening injuries.

Officials say that the woman was walking across the intersection in the crosswalk when a vehicle turning left hit her. A second vehicle going through the intersection also hit the woman who was down in the street.

The drivers of both cars pulled over and cooperated with police, according to authorities.

No arrests have been made.