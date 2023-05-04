Woman sentenced to more than 21 years for killing her baby in 2021

A woman convicted of killing her two-month-old baby received a sentence of more than two decades in prison.

According to documents uploaded to the court website, Addison Sioux Perdew, 25, was sentenced to 261 months in prison – nearly 22 years – for unintentional second-degree murder last week. She was given 533 days credit for time served. A charge of intentional second-degree murder was dismissed.

Court documents state police found Perdew and her baby inside an apartment on the 900 block of 22nd Avenue South. Arriving officers said they found Perdew on her knees, vomiting, crying and saying she’d taken a whole bottle of pills.

The baby was found dead in the back of the unit with dried blood around his nose and mouth along with bruising all over his body.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s autopsy stated the child’s death was a homicide by multiple blunt force injuries.

Perdew was taken to the hospital and then told officers she didn’t remember the incident but that she “was the only one there and must have done it,” according to the complaint.

Court documents show text messages and videos obtained by investigators detail Perdew saying things like “Im bout to kill him,” “im angry asf n I pop him on the mouth,” and “you’re so [expletive] annoying… got to sleep… what the [expletive] are you doing what is your problem. Bro stop. “

Just before law enforcement arrived at the apartment, she sent a text stating “I’m not going to prison n I can’t bring him back to life,” records show.

