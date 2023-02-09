Woman rushed to hospital after snowmobile crash Saturday

A Sartell woman was transported to the St. Cloud Hospital Saturday after a snowmobile accident left her injured.

Kaye Heins, 66, hit a large, wooden gate post several hundred yards east of the road on a snowmobile trail, according to the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office says the accident occurred on 125th Avenue in Brockway Township, at around 3:30 p.m. Brockway Township is about four miles northwest of St. Stephen.

St. Stephen Rescue and Mayo Ambulance Service were among the first to respond and transport Heins for treatment, according to a news release.

Heins was traveling with a group participating in a vintage snowmobile run. Witnesses told law enforcement that Heins had been using an older snowmobile but switched to a newer model just before the accident.