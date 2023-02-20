Woman rescued from burning Sauk Centre home, 3 hospitalized

A woman was rescued early Sunday morning and three people were taken to a hospital after crews were called to a house fire in Sauk Centre.

Sauk Center police say emergency crews were called to the home, located in the 700 block of Fifth Street South, at around 1:08 a.m.

When the first officers arrived, they saw heavy smoke coming from the house’s doors and windows and were met by a man and child who said a woman was still inside.

The department says officers went inside and looked for the woman. After initially being unsuccessful, an officer heard the woman yelling from upstairs and was able to find her and carry her to safety.

The three occupants of the home were then taken to a hospital by ambulance. Their conditions as of Sunday night weren’t immediately clear.

Police say the officers were treated at the scene and returned to duty.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.