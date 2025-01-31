Woman reportedly admits to watching TikTok when she struck a man with her car

A woman has been charged with vehicular manslaughter after she reportedly struck and killed a man with her car while watching TikTok videos last fall.

According to court documents from Becker County, Mariska Kay Nunn, 20, of Detroit Lakes, has been charged with criminal vehicular homicide for striking a pedestrian with her car back on Sept. 3, 2024.

On that date, Nunn was reportedly driving to her house heading west on Randolph Road around 12:15 p.m. and didn’t see a man on the road and struck him.

The man was reportedly still alert when Detroit Lakes Police arrived at the scene. He was taken to the Detroit Lakes Airport, where he later died of his injuries. An autopsy determined the man’s death was due to multiple injuries he received during the crash.

While speaking to police, Nunn reportedly told officers her phone had been in her lap and then later admitted she had been viewing a TikTok video when the accident happened.

Police took Nunn’s phone as evidence and learned she had been watching TikTok videos from 12:08 p.m. until 12:14 p.m. and one minute later, Nunn had placed a 911 call to report the crash.

At this time, Nunn is not in custody in Becker County; she has been summoned to appear in court. She faces up to ten years in prison.