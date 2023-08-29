Woman reported missing from Walker

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman reported missing from Shingobee Township, in a rural part of Walker.

Amanda Gould, a 38-year-old woman from Walker, was last seen leaving a “residential setting” on foot, according to a news release from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

She is described as being 5-foot-2 and about 200 pounds. Law enforcement says Gould has blonde hair with green highlights.

The news release also states that Gould has a unicorn and a dragon tattoo on her arms. She was last seen wearing a sleeveless white T-shirt and blue jean shorts.

Anyone with information on Gould or her location is asked to call the Cass County Sheriff’s Office at 218-547-1424.