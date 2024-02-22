Woman pleads guilty for negligent fire that displaced 30 people in apartment blaze last summer

A woman entered a guilty plea for a fire that tore through a St. Paul apartment building last summer.

Aisha Wali Abdulle, 19, pleaded guilty to negligent fire charges for lighting the firework that started a grass fire which then spread to a nearby apartment building. The plea agreement shows that there will be a stay of adjudication and she will have to pay some form of restitution.

Court documents state that Abdulle was with others who were grabbing items to bring to a party when Abdulle began lighting fireworks in the grass in front of the apartments.

The criminal complaint references cell phone videos that show Abdulle and others trying, but failing, to extinguish the spreading fire with water.

The group then called 911 and left for the party when firefighters arrived, the complaint states.

When questioned by investigators, Abulle said the fire was not intentional, and that she and her friends tried to put it out.

The complaint adds that fireworks were brought to the party the group was going to attend.

Her sentencing date is set for the morning of April 26.