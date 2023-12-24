Woman killed after being hit by a car in Crow Wing County Saturday night

A woman is dead after being hit by a car in Crow Wing County Saturday night, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

An MSP crash report states that a 2007 Chevy Cobalt was westbound on Highway 18 when it struck a 30-year-old woman near the intersection with County Road 10 just after 7 p.m.

The car was driven by a 49-year-old man from Zimmerman.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the driver’s involvement, but road conditions were reportedly wet at the time of the crash.

The woman’s name is expected to be released at 10:00 a.m. Sunday.

Check back for updates.