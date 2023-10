One woman was injured in a stabbing during a robbery, according to the Minneapolis Police Department.

Authorities responded to reports of a stabbing on the 2400 block of 4th Street Northeast in Minneapolis at around 7:50 p.m.

According to preliminary information, a woman in her 20s sustained a non-life-threatening stab wound during a robbery. The woman was brought to HCMC by authorities.

Police are investigating as no arrests have been made.