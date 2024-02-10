Woman injured in shooting outside St. Paul bar early Saturday morning

A woman was shot in the foot outside Gray Duck Tavern around 2 a.m. Saturday, according to St. Paul Police Department.

When officers responded to the shooting they didn’t initially find anyone injured or any suspects.

A short time later, officers learned that a woman arrived at a hospital in Minneapolis with a gunshot injury to her foot. She told officers she was shot near the Gray Duck Tavern.

Officers are working to determine what occurred, and no arrests have been made.