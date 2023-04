A crash in Pierce County left a woman injured on Monday afternoon.

A 47-year-old River Falls woman was driving east in Clifton Township on County Trunk M near 1060th Street in a Ford Bronco when she lost control and entered the ditch, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office.

Her vehicle was damaged in the front, as seen in the photo taken by Pierce County officials.

She was brought to River Falls Area Hospital with unknown injuries.