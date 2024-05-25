Woman injured in northeast Minneapolis shooting

A woman was injured after a shooting in northeast Minneapolis early Saturday morning.

According to police, officers responded to the 1400 block of Fourth Street Northeast around 2:21 a.m. for report of shots fired behind a business and found evidence of gunfire on scene.

Officials say that the injured woman was walking in the parking lot after leaving a bar when she heard gunshots. She then ran back into the bar, realized she was shot and was brought to HCMC by her friends.

Minneapolis police are currently investigating the incident. No arrests have been made.