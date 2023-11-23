Woman injured in fire at homeless encampment in Brooklyn Park

A woman was injured in a fire at a homeless encampment Wednesday evening, according to Brooklyn Park police.

Fire crews responded to the fire around 5:10 p.m. in the curve of northbound Highway 169 to eastbound I-694. They found a homeless encampment on fire and a woman who had suffered burns.

The fire was put out and the woman was brought to the hospital. Her condition was not specified by authorities.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.