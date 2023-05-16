Woman injured during St. Paul drive-by shooting

Police say a woman is recovering after being shot during a drive-by shooting in St. Paul late Monday afternoon.

According to police, officers were called to the intersection of Thomas Avenue and Milton Street for a reported shooting around 6:30 p.m.

When they arrived, they found a 25-year-old woman who had been shot in the leg. She had attempted to go to the hospital in a private vehicle, but stopped at Victoria Street and Charles Avenue, where she was treated and put into an ambulance and taken to Regions Hospital.

As of this time, police say someone inside of a vehicle fired shots at the woman and her friends while they stood outside of a store at the intersection of Thomas and Milton.

No other details about the shooting were immediately provided.