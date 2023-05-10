Woman injured during Minnetonka shooting

A man is in custody after allegedly shooting a woman and injuring her in Minnetonka, according to a statement from the Minnetonka Police Department.

The statement said Minnetonka police officers were called to the 15000 block of Woodgate Road south on Tuesday night for a mental health crisis in which a man was pointing a gun at a woman, before he allegedly shot her.

She was brought to Hennepin County Medical Center where it was determined her injuries were not life-threatening, according to police.

Law enforcement said the man was arrested and brought to the Hennepin County Jail.

The incident is under investigation by the Minnetonka Police Department.