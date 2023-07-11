Woman injured during early morning shooting

Minneapolis police say a woman is recovering from a non-life-threatening gunshot injury after she walked to Abbott Northwestern Hospital early Tuesday morning.

According to police, officers were called to the hospital around 5:40 a.m. after the woman arrived at the hospital.

There, the woman told hospital staff she had been shot in the area of Stevens Avenue South and 31st Street East.

As of this time, no one is in custody for the shooting.

No word on what led up to the shooting.

Police are continuing to investigate.