Woman injured after vehicle hits Minneapolis bus shelter

A woman in her 20s is injured after a vehicle hit a Minneapolis bus shelter she was in with her two kids after it was hit by a separate vehicle.

Officials say a Dodge vehicle on 36th Avenue North and Penn Avenue North was hit in the intersection by a Pontiac around 2:15 p.m. on Tuesday. The Dodge then left the road and hit the bus shelter, according to an initial report.

Law enforcement said the Pontiac’s driver fled the scene.

The woman was taken to North Memorial Medical Center with her two children, who were uninjured.

No other injuries were reported, and police add no one is in custody at this time.