Woman injured after stabbing in Brooklyn Park

Police say a woman was stabbed during a domestic dispute in Brooklyn Park early Friday morning.

Brooklyn Park officers responded to the 5500 block of 68th Avenue North in the early morning hours on a report of a stabbing. At the scene, law enforcement found a woman with a non-life-threatening stab wound, according to a news release from police.

Officials go on to say the victim knew the suspect and identified her to law enforcement. Officers say the suspect wasn’t at her Minneapolis home and are in the process of searching for her, according to the release.

