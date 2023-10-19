Woman injured after hit-and-run in Minneapolis

A woman was taken to a hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Minneapolis on Wednesday evening.

Officers from the Minneapolis Police Department (MPD) responded to a report of a hit-and-run at the intersection of 24th Street West and Pleasant Avenue South at around 8 p.m., according to a spokesperson for MPD.

Law enforcement officials found a woman with non-life-threatening injuries at the intersection and she was brought to Abbott Northwestern Hospital for treatment.

An MPD spokesperson said an initial investigation indicates that the woman was trying to cross the street when she was hit by a vehicle.

No arrests have been made. MPD is investigating the incident.