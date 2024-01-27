Woman injured after being hit by vehicle in Maplewood

A woman is injured after being struck by a vehicle in Maplewood on Friday.

A spokesperson for the Minnesota State Patrol said a Ford Fusion was traveling southbound on Highway 120 approaching East 7th Street around 8:30 p.m. when it hit a 67-year-old woman walking westbound.

The woman was brought to Regions Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Ford Fusion remained on scene and impairment is not considered a factor in the crash.

State Patrol is investigating the crash.