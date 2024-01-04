Woman in apartment building seriously injured by gunfire from nearby alley

A woman who was inside her apartment was seriously injured by gunfire that came through her window Wednesday evening in Minneapolis, police said.

Officers were called to the shooting around 6:54 p.m. on the 900 block of Oliver Avenue North. Inside the apartment building, they found a woman with a potentially life-threatening gunshot wound. She was brought to the hospital.

Investigators believe the woman was inside her home when gunfire from a vehicle in the alley behind the building came through her window and struck her.

There have been no arrests.