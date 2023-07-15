Woman hit by car in Minneapolis left with potentially life-threatening injuries

A woman has potentially life-threatening injuries after she was hit by a car in Minneapolis, according to authorities.

Officers with the Minneapolis Police Department responded to the intersection of Hennepin Avenue and 3rd Street North for a pedestrian being hit by a vehicle.

An adult woman was found with life-threatening injuries and was brought to the Hennepin County Medical Center.

Law enforcement stated that a vehicle was going north on Hennepin Avenue when it hit the woman as she was crossing the street.

The driver of the vehicle, identified as 50-year-old Kevin Christian, was arrested and booked into Hennepin County Jail for criminal vehicular operation.

Nobody else was injured in the incident.

