Woman hit and killed by vehicle in Coon Rapids near

The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office says a that woman is dead after being hit by a vehicle near the railroad tracks in Coon Rapids Friday morning.

The press release says police, firefighters and first responders went to the area of 85th Avenue NW and the railroad tracks around 6 a.m. on the report of a driver saying he had hit something. Authorities found an injured woman lying in the road.

Officials say the man was driving westbound on 85th Ave NE when he hit the woman on the road. After first responders provided life-saving measures for the woman, she was taken to the hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

The driver is cooperating with the investigation and was not injured.