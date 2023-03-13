Woman found dead during Prior Lake house fire

Fire officials say they’re investigating the death of a woman who was found inside of a Prior Lake home during a house fire late Sunday night.

According to Prior Lake officials, firefighters were called to the 3500 block of Willow Beach Street Southwest just before 10:30 p.m.

When crews arrived, they found the front of the home in flames, but were able to keep them contained.

However, a woman was found unresponsive inside the home. Despite life-saving measures, the woman died.

No one else was reported injured during the fire.

Fire officials haven’t released any information regarding the woman’s age or identity at this time.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.