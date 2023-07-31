Woman flown to hospital after falling out of moving UTV

A woman was hospitalized over the weekend after falling out of a UTV that was traveling about 50 mph in Stearns County.

The person who reported the accident said a woman had fallen out of a UTV while the vehicle was headed north on County Road 13 in Crow River Township shortly before 5:30 p.m., according to the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office.

Eventually, deputies found out the vehicle was headed north when a 35-year-old passenger opened the door to try and loosen a seat belt that she thought was stuck in the door due to it being too tight.

That’s when the wind caught it and forced it open, causing her to fall out, according to the sheriff’s office. She was initially brought to a Paynesville Hospital but was later flown to a different hospital by Life Link.