Woman dies from injuries weeks after Easter crash in Lakeville

An 82-year-old woman died from her injuries more than two weeks after a crash in Lakeville that happened early Easter afternoon.

Bonnie Corinne Lindquist, an 82-year-old woman from Webster, died at the hospital on April 27, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Her cause of death is listed as “Complications of multiple blunt force injuries” from the vehicle crash.

The crash reportedly happened at Upper 167th Street West & Kenwood Trail in Lakeville just after 1:30 p.m. on April 9.

The manner of death is ruled as accidental.