An inmate at a federal prison in southern Minnesota died on Sunday, according to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ).

Just before 6:20 p.m., 29-year-old Jessica Wallowingbull was found unresponsive at the Federal Correction Institution (FCI) Waseca.

Her manner of death was not specified by the DOJ.

No employees or other inmates were injured, the release said.