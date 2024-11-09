Woman dies after October accidental house fire in Minneapolis

A woman has died after an accidental fire in her Minneapolis home early last month.

On Oct. 5 around 3:40 p.m., fire crews responded to a 90-year-old woman who was having difficulty breathing on the 4400 block of 16th Avenue South. When crews arrived, they found the home was covered in soot from an apparent fire and the woman sitting in the kitchen.

Crews provided medical aid before she was brought to the hospital in critical condition. On Friday, the Minneapolis Fire Department (MFD) stated that the woman died from her injuries.

The name of the victim has not yet been released.

After investigating, MFD says that there was a small fire in the living room that was possibly caused by a candle that ignited nearby items or an electrical failure from the TV. The fire produced a large amount of smoke and soot throughout the house.