Woman dies after being struck by vehicle while jogging in southern Minnesota

A woman in her 30s is dead after a car struck her while she was jogging in Cottonwood County.

Cottonwood County authorities say a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling eastbound on Cottonwood County Road 3 when it came over the top of a hill and hit the 39-year-old woman from Mountain Lake.

The woman died at the scene. Meanwhile, another person she was running with was uninjured.

The incident is under investigation by the Cottonwood County Sheriff’s Office.