Woman dead, man seriously injured in western Minnesota crash

A woman in her 80s is dead, and a man is critically injured after a crash in Wilkin County on Monday afternoon.

A report from the State Patrol said an 83-year-old Fergus Falls woman was traveling eastbound on MN Highway 210 in a Chrysler Sebring in Breckenridge Township when her vehicle collided with a Ford F-150 driving westbound.

The identity of the woman has not yet been released.

The driver of the Ford F-150, a 30-year-old Parkers Prairie man, was seriously injured in the crash. He was brought to Sandford Fargo for treatment.