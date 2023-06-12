Woman dead, man critically hurt after western Wisconsin UTV crash
A woman is dead and a man is hospitalized after a utility task vehicle (UTV) crashed Sunday in western Wisconsin.
The Barron County Sheriff’s Department says the crash happened shortly before 7:30 p.m. on a trail just south of Cumberland.
Authorities believe the UTV was headed south on the trail when it left the path and hit a tree.
The 53-year-old driver was airlifted to Regions Hospital in critical condition. The passenger, a 48-year-old woman from Comstock, was pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff’s office says.
Investigators believe speed and alcohol played a role in the crash, which remains under investigation.