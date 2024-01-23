Woman dead after Stearns County crash Monday

A Belgrade woman is dead after a crash in Stearns County on Monday.

A report from the Minnesota State Patrol said a GMC SUV was traveling east on Highway 55 when a westbound Honda Fit collided with the GMC around 6:45 a.m.

The Honda driver, 41-year-old Cassie Evlyn Mithaugen, died as a result of the crash, the report states.

A 3-year-old girl in the Honda sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was brought to Glacial Ridge Children’s Hospital.

The driver of the GMC sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

No alcohol is suspected of being involved in the crash, but road conditions were reportedly wet at the time.