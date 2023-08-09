Woman dead after overnight Minneapolis shooting

Woman dead after shooting in Minneapolis

Minneapolis police are investigating an overnight shooting that left a woman dead.

Officers say they responded just after midnight Wednesday to an area near the intersection of North Thomas and Oak Park avenues.

They then found a woman described as being in her late 20s or early 30s outside of a home with a life-threatening gunshot wound. She was then taken to the hospital, where police say she later died.

Investigators say it appears the woman was outside a home near that location when she was shot by an “unknown individual or individuals.”

No arrests have been made, and the case remains under investigation. The woman’s identity is expected to be released at a later time.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact CrimeStoppers by CLICKING HERE or by calling 1-800-222-8477.