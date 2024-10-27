Woman dead after hitting deer, being rear-ended by another vehicle in Dayton

A woman was killed in a crash in Dayton just before 5:30 a.m. on Sunday morning, according to Minnesota State Patrol.

According to an incident report, a 60-year-old woman hit a deer with a Ford Escape and was stopped in the center lane of eastbound I-94 near Brockton Lane.

Her vehicle was then rear-ended by a 32-year-old driving a Mazda CX-5.

The 60-year-old woman was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver of the Mazda was brought to the hospital with unspecified injuries.

Authorities are expected to release more information on Sunday night. Check back for updates.