Woman dead after head-on crash in Pope County Sunday night

A woman died after a head-on crash on Highway 55 the night of Christmas Eve.

A Minnesota State Patrol (MSP) crash report states the crash happened just before 8 p.m. on Highway 55 at Mile Post 77 in Chippewa Falls Township.

The crash reportedly involved a Honda Pilot that was eastbound on Highway 55 and a Toyota Yaris that was westbound on Highway 55.

The driver of the Pilot, an 18-year-old woman from Wilmar, sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The report states alcohol is not suspected to be a factor in her involvement.

The driver of the Yaris, a 57-year-old woman from Glenwood, died from injuries sustained in the crash. Officials are expected to release the woman’s name and other details Tuesday evening.

Road conditions were reportedly wet at the time of the crash.

This story will be updated when more information becomes avaialble.