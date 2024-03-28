Woman dead after head-on collision with semi

A woman is dead after a head-on crash with a semi in Hubbard County on Wednesday.

An incident report from the Minnesota State Patrol says a Chevrolet Cruze was heading northbound on Highway 64 around 12:20 p.m. when it lost control in the slush, crossed the center lane and hit a Tractor Trailer Semi traveling in the opposite direction head-on.

Authorities say 20-year-old Lillian Marie Laforge, of International Falls, was a passenger in the Chevrolet Cruze and died as a result of the crash.

The State Patrol says the 22-year-old man driving the Cruze sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to Sanford Bemidji Hospital. Both the driver and Laforge were not wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

A 49-year-old man driving the semi was uninjured.