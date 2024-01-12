Woman dead after Beltrami County crash in no passing zone

A woman in her 70s died in a crash in Beltrami County on Friday morning.

A press release from the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office said a Buick Verano was traveling eastbound on Lumberjack Road northwest in Alaska Township when it passed a farm implement in a no-passing zone at the top of a hill.

At the same time, a Ford F150 was traveling westbound on the road when the Buick hit it head-on.

The 76-year-old woman driving the Buick died at the scene. The driver of the Ford F150 suffered minor injuries, according to the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office.

The name of the woman has not yet been released.