Woman dead after being struck by 2 vehicles in Crystal Saturday night

The Crystal Police Department along with the Minnesota State Patrol are both investigating a pedestrian crash that left a woman dead Saturday night.

A news release from Crystal police says that officers responded to the 5000 block of Douglas Drive just before 8:30 p.m.

Police then found the woman trapped underneath a car, which had to be lifted off of her by firefighters.

She was pronounced dead after being taken to a local hospital.

Investigators believe the woman was walking or running in the middle of the street while it was dark out before she was struck.

Police say both drivers, who were traveling in the same direction, immediately stopped and are cooperating with the investigation.

Officers say neither driver appeared impaired or distracted and no arrests have been made.

The victim’s identity will be released by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner after her family is notified.

Troopers from the Minnesota State Patrol also arrived to reconstruct the crash scene.