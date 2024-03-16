Woman arrested following hours-long standoff at Waterville home

Authorities say a woman is in custody after what authorities say was a multi-hour overnight standoff in Waterville.

According to the Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office, its dispatch center received multiple calls from a woman in a home on the 100 block of Sakatah Boulevard just after midnight Saturday morning.

The woman, identified by the Sheriff’s Office as 30-year-old Ande Bremmer, said she was upset about the handling of a domestic disturbance at that same location sometime Friday night. Bremmer then allegedly began to make comments about shooting police, saying she had guns and ammunition.

When law enforcement arrived at the home, they tried to make contact with Bremmer, but she wouldn’t speak with them or come out of the home.

After clearing multiple nearby houses and setting up a perimeter, authorities say they were able to get Bremmer out of the home around 7:15 a.m. Saturday. She was arrested by members of a tactical Response Team before being brought to a hospital for evaluation.

While searching her home, investigators say they found multiple guns and ammunition inside.

Formal charges are still pending.