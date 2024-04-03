Woman, 4-year-old hurt in snowmobile crash

A woman and a child were brought to the hospital after a snowmobiling accident in western Wisconsin on Friday.

At around 7:30 p.m., officials with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office were called to a field in Gilman Township on a report of an accident, according to a press release.

Officials found that a 35-year-old woman driving a 2005 Polaris Indy 500 had lost control of the snowmobile and crashed.

A 4-year-old child was in the passenger seat at the time of the crash, according to the sheriff’s office.

The woman was brought to Regions Hospital by a Life Link Helicopter while the child was brought to Regions in an ambulance.

Their conditions are unknown at this time.