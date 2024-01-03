Woman, 2 dogs rescued from burning home in Minneapolis

Firefighters rescued a woman and two small dogs from a burning home in south Minneapolis on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Minneapolis Fire Department.

The fire was reported just before 2 p.m. in the 4400 block of Blaisdell Avenue, about a mile east of Lake Harriet.

Crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire after rescuing a woman in her 80s from a roof porch. She was then evaluated at the scene by paramedics and then taken to a hospital for further evaluation, the department says.

No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.