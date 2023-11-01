Witness saw gyroplane hit power lines before crashing into Minnesota River, NTSB report says

An aircraft crash that killed a man near St. Peter last month was reportedly caused by power lines, an initial report from federal investigators says.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) released its preliminary report on the Oct. 8 crash on Wednesday, noting that investigators talked to a person who saw the incident.

It happened after two gyroplanes had already flown several routes and made multiple landings, according to the report.

However, on the flight when the crash happened, the pilot of the second gyroplane said he gained altitude as they approached a bridge but the second pilot remained lower, still passing over the bridge but remaining lower. The pilot reported then seeing “flashing” below him and saw the other gyroplane splash into the river.

A witness reported seeing the gyroplane fly into power lines, then flip upside down and crash into the river.

The Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office previously identified the pilot of the crash plane as 66-year-old Loren David Jones, saying he was airlifted to a hospital in Rochester where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation remains active.