With unusually warm temps, St. Paul Winter Carnival goes ‘ice optional’ for fishing tournament

It’s been a difficult start to winter for anglers and Minnesotans who love to be on the ice.

The St. Paul Winter Carnival launched its 2024 ice fishing tournament on Monday, but due to current conditions across the state, opted for a theme of “ice optional.”

Participants pay $20 and can fish from shore, a boat or a dock at any body of water in the state.

The tournament, which runs through Feb. 4, is a digital contest that allows anglers to submit a picture of their catch through the FishDonkey mobile app.

Event organizers say prizes will be awarded for a variety of categories.

The 138th Winter Carnival will run from Jan. 25 through Feb. 4.