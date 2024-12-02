Wisconsin’s Democratic Chair announces run for Democratic National Committee chair

Less than two weeks after Minnesota’s DFL Chair decided to enter the race for a spot leading the Democratic National Committee, the chairman of Wisconsin’s Democratic Party has opted to do the same.

Ben Wikler launched his campaign on Sunday, according to ABC affiliate WISN, joining Minnesota’s Ken Martin, former Maryland Gov. Martin O’Malley and New York state Sen. James Skoufis. The current DNC Chair is stepping down at the end of their term.

Martin, who has led Minnesota’s state party leader since 2011, announced his campaign on Nov. 19.

RELATED: MN DFL Chair throws hat into race to lead Democratic National Committee

Wikler, who has been the chair of Wisconsin’s state party since 2019, spoke with WISN’s Political Director Matt Smith, acknowledging Martin’s head-start.

“Ken absolutely starts with a head start. He’s been working on this for a while. He’s a friend. I also know that the path to victory is wide open. There are 448 voting members of the Democratic National Committee,” said Wikler. “I’ve been thrilled by the support I’ve already heard from my calls with folks when I was thinking about running, and a lot of the most effective vote counters don’t count their votes in public.”

A vote is expected to be held on Feb. 1.