Wisconsin transportation officials asking for feedback on proposed I-94 safety project in St. Croix County

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is asking for the public’s feedback on a potential safety improvement project along Interstate 94 in St. Croix County.

The project was initiated due to the number of cross-median crashes along the roadway.

As part of the project, WisDOT has created a plan to install a cable guard in the median of I-94 from almost a mile west of State Highway 65 to State Highway 65 and from 140th Street to County Road J in the village of Roberts and the towns of Warren, Kinnickinnic and Pleasant Valley.

The proposed project would also place gravel along the shoulder, reconstruct drainage structures and restore the construction site by placing seed and fertilizer.

I-94 is set to remain open during construction, which is currently scheduled for next year, but motorists will come across shoulder and lane closures occasionally.

The public can provide input on the project website until Dec. 18.