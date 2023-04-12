Wisconsin Senator Baldwin announces 2024 reelection bid

Tammy Baldwin (D-WI) announced Wednesday morning she is running for reelection to the U.S. Senate in 2024.

Baldwin was elected to the United States Senate in 2012 and reelected in 2018. She’s Wisconsin’s first woman and first openly gay member elected to the Senate.

In a prepared statement, Baldwin said she is “committed to making sure that working people, not just the big corporations and ultra-wealthy, have a fighter on their side. With so much at stake, from families struggling with rising costs to a ban on reproductive freedom, Wisconsinites need someone who can fight and win.”

Baldwin has participated in passing legislation to promote American manufacturing, lowering the price of drugs like insulin, and expanding health care for veterans, according to a spokesperson for Baldwin.

KSTP-TV has reached out to the Wisconsin Republican party for comment and will update this article with the party’s reaction.

As previously reported last year, Wisconsin U.S. Senator Ron Johnson (R) retained his seat by defeating Mandela Barnes.